PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros

Paris St Germain have signed Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for 60 million euros ($65.32 million), with the defensive midfielder signing a five-year contract, the two clubs said on Friday.

A prodigy who made his first-team debut for hometown club CA Fenix at the age of 15, Ugarte moved to Portugal to play for Famalicao before being snapped up by Sporting.

The 22-year-old was called up for the World Cup in Qatar last year and has eight caps for Uruguay.

“I’m really happy to take this big step in my career at such a great club,” Ugarte said in a statement. “I’m going to give my all for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Ugarte is PSG’s third new recruit in the close season after they signed centre back Milan Skriniar and forward Marco Asensio on free transfers from Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively.

The club also sacked manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday and replaced him with former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.