BAFL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
DGKC 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.63%)
FABL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
HBL 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
OGDC 85.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.83%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.12%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.86%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TRG 105.50 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (5.78%)
UNITY 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,449 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,558 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.04%)
KSE100 44,187 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,776 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set for second straight weekly gain after US data

Reuters Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 03:16pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for their second straight weekly gain, as resilient demand resulted in a larger-than-expected fall in US oil stockpiles, offsetting fears of higher US interest rates.

Brent crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $76.83 a barrel at 0819 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.11 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were set to gain about 2% on the week.

Oil drops 1% as market frets about risk of US rate hike

Brent is still trading around $10 a barrel below April peaks, and has remained between around $71 and $79 a barrel since early May in the face of interest rate hikes and weak Chinese economic data.

“The crude demand outlook is starting to look better as we enter peak summer travel in the US, and as the Saudis were able to raise prices to Europe and Asia,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

US crude stocks fell more than expected on strong refining demand, while gasoline inventories posted a large draw after an increase in driving last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

However, oil price gains were capped by strengthening expectations that the US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its July 25-26 meeting, which could weigh on growth and thus oil demand.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, while private payrolls surged in June, data showed on Thursday.

More US employment data is due at 1230 GMT.

Top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia this week have also announced fresh output cuts for August. The total cuts by OPEC and its allies now stand at around five million barrels per day (bpd), equating to 5% of global oil output.

OPEC will likely maintain an upbeat view on oil demand growth for next year, sources close to OPEC said.

Investors will look for cues on rate paths from US and Chinese inflation data next week.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude crude oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices set for second straight weekly gain after US data

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

World Bank approves $46mn financing for KPK’s healthcare sector

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

‘Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz calls on country to protest against desecration

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Malaysia PM Anwar to meet Elon Musk to discuss investments

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Read more stories