Jahangir Tareen’s brother dies due to suicide?

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen’s brother and owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, Alamgir Tareen, and committed suicide on Thursday in Lahore.

According to police sources, Jahangir Tareen’s brother reportedly shot himself in the head with a pistol at his residence in Gulberg area of Lahore.

Soon after the incident, police team reached the site and collected fingerprints and other evidence from the scene.

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the factors behind Tareen’s suicide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023