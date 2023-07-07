BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

USF, Ignite: minister approves Rs21.242bn annual budget

Tahir Amin Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque chaired the Universal Service Fund (USF) and Ignite policy committee meetings which approved their annual budget of Rs 21.242 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division, Additional Secretary Finance, Senior Joint Secretary, MoITT Ali Asghar, and Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik.

CEO USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary briefed the chair about the ongoing projects of the USF.

Haque said that telecom companies are facing difficulty importing equipment and upgraded systems due to limited Letters of Credit (LCs), which is also causing a delay in completing USF’s ongoing projects.

The meeting approved USF Company’s annual budget of Rs 18.036 billion for fiscal year 2023-24.

Haque presided over the Policy Committee meeting of the Research and Development Fund. The CEO Ignite apprised the meeting about the different future projects. The meeting approved Ignite company’s annual budget of Rs 3.206 billion for fiscal year 2023-24.

CEO Ufone Hatem Bamatraf, CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim, and CEO Telenor Irfan Wahab called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque in his office here on Thursday.

During the meeting matters related to the telecom sector were discussed in detail.

The CEOs lauded Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque’s efforts for the promotion of the IT and Telecom sector in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

USF MOITT Syed Aminul Haque annual budget LCs Ignite

Comments

1000 characters

USF, Ignite: minister approves Rs21.242bn annual budget

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories