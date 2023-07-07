BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 92,200 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,022 tonnes of import cargo and 10,268 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 82,022 comprised of 71,562 Tons of Cotainerized Cargo, 239 tonnes of Ammonium Intrate Embulsion 397 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,324 tonnes of Lentils & 7,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 10,268 comprised of 9,548 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 120 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 6766 containers comprising of 5233 containers import and 1533 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1213 of 20’s and 1817 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 193 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 179 of 20’s and 132 of 40’s loaded containers while 366 of 20’s and 362 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely X-Press Anglesey, Seattle Bridge, Fu Di 7 and Copiapo arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Han Ren, Inasa, Pvt Sunrise and Singapore have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships ‘Maersk Pelepas and MSC Lisbon’ sailed out to sea on Thursday morning on 6th July, 2023 and four more ships, Eva Usuki, N-Orhan, Huang Shan and Yakul Silver are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo through put of 128,071 tonnes, comprising 109,048 tones imports Cargo and 19,023 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,959 Containers (1,840 TEUs Imports and 1,119 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Atrotos Heracle, Katsuyama and Seaspan Beacon &another ship, Singapore carrying Canola Seed, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT and QICT on today, 6th July, while another containers ship, MSC Freeport is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 7th July 2023.

