KW&SB will be given magisterial powers, says Mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) will be given magisterial powers and a police station is being established to take actions against water thieves.

Municipal magistrates will be appointed in KMC, by 6 August, hydrants will be digitalized and posted on the Water Board's website. Sewerage lines will be changed gradually and equitable distribution of water will be ensured.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives during his visit to KW&SB Head Office.

On his arrival the Mayor Karachi, who is now also the chairman of the Water Board was welcomed by the MD and Chief Executive Officer of the Water Board Syed Salahuddin, Chief Operating Officer Asadullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director Revenue Muhammad Saqib and other officers.

On this occasion, General Secretary of People's Party Karachi South Karamullah Waqasi and other officers also accompanied him.

Mayor Karachi said that chlorine should be added to the water in swimming pools, mosques and other places where water consumption is high to protect the citizens from deadly diseases like Naegleria and to ensure this by surveying the swimming pools in the city to ensure that the water is free of Naegleria bacteria.

He said that all matters will be conducted in a transparent manner, the water board should plan how and at which places to use its machinery in the coming days in collaboration with the KMC for drainage of water. He said that our first target is the drainage of water during monsoon rains.

Mayor Karachi said that in this regard, daily work is going on at 50 to 55 places at the storm water drains of the city. He said that water should be distributed in a fair manner in the city. Some areas receive water daily while some areas don't get water for weeks. He said that wherever water is wasted or stolen, the administration should take immediate action against it.

550 million gallons of water is insufficient for Karachi, but if its distribution is done in a fair way, the problem can be solved to a large extent, he said that when we do this, there will be some opposition, but we have to provide water to every area. It is part of our responsibilities, he said that we want to serve the people and correct administrative matters beyond politics.

He said that the political matters will be in the Council and the Assembly, we have to serve here because the citizens of Karachi have high hopes from us. I would like to go along with it and an excellent example of this has come out on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The local representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI held our hands and together we successfully completed the garbage disposal operation on Eid-ul-Azha and worked together with everyone in the 25 towns of Karachi, he said. Regarding the rains, I want to convey a message here that all political parties should put political differences aside and come forward with the spirit of service.

There will be no compromise on the service of the citizens of Karachi, people need to understand this, the Mayor Karachi said that I had worked in KMC but the water board is a new experience for me and I will try to remove the complaints of the citizens.

He said that he will soon start directly hearing the complaints of the citizens once a week regarding sewage so that these complaints can be redressed in the shortest possible time. He also directed the water board to bring improvement in the recovery as better recovery will lead to better payment of employee arrears and pensions.

