ATC extends judicial remand of 17 PTI leaders

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of 17 PTI leaders and workers including party’s Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Punjab Omar Cheema and Khadija Shah grant daughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua till July 20 in the May 09 riot cases

Earlier, the court allowed request of the investigating officer for more time to submit challan against the suspects.

The court, however, directed the police to submit the case challan till next hearing.

Gulberg police did not present Omar Cheema before the court as he was on physical remand with Sarwar Road police in the Corpus Commander House attack case.

