BAFL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.3%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.26%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.35%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
HBL 78.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
HUBC 79.21 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.7%)
PRL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 98.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.57%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 57 (1.3%)
BR30 15,494 Increased By 233.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 44,024 Increased By 471.2 (1.08%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 228.9 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls on firmer dollar, hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 11:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices fell on Thursday, heading for a third straight session of decline in London, as a stronger dollar and expectations of further U.S. rate hikes weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.5% to $8,277 per metric ton by 0425 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.2% to 67,760 yuan ($9,345.43) per metric ton.

The U.S. dollar index rose after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting cemented market expectations for a rate hike this month.

Copper and other base metals fall on weak demand outlook

Chinese smelters lifted their third-quarter guidance for treatment charges of copper concentrate to $95 per metric ton, the highest level in nearly six years, as they expect abundant supply and flat demand growth in the sector in the coming months.

LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $2,140 per metric ton, while nickel rose 0.2% to $21,255, zinc increased 0.1% to $2,360, lead edged up 0.1% to $2,067, and tin jumped 1.5% to $28,055.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.3% to 17,860 yuan per metric ton, zinc fell 0.8% to 20,060 yuan, while lead rose 0.6% to 15,570 yuan, nickel jumped 4.4% to 165,150 yuan and tin rose 3.6% to 232,520 yuan.

Copper copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls on firmer dollar, hawkish Fed

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1% as IMF board meeting nears

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

US envoy calls on Dar, discusses IMF ‘relief’

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

Read more stories