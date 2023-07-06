BAFL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.3%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.26%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.35%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
HBL 78.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
HUBC 79.21 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.7%)
PRL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 98.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.57%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 57 (1.3%)
BR30 15,494 Increased By 233.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 44,024 Increased By 471.2 (1.08%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 228.9 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says slow weapons delivery delayed counteroffensive

AFP Published 06 Jul, 2023 11:11am

WASHINGTON: Slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine delayed Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defenses in occupied areas including with mines, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a TV interview broadcast Wednesday.

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa days earlier, Zelensky revealed that he had sought to begin the counteroffensive against Russia “much earlier” than its actual start early June.

“Our slowed-down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield. Everything is heavily mined there,” Zelensky said via a translator in the pre-taped interview.

Zelensky says Russia planning ‘dangerous provocations’ at nuclear plant

“I wanted our counteroffensive happening much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive will be unfolding later, then much bigger part of our territory will be mined.”

He said he had told US and European leaders ahead of the counteroffensive that a lack of supplies would result in more casualties.

“I’m grateful to the US as the leaders of our support, but I told them as well as European leaders that we would like to start our counteroffensive earlier, and we will need all the weapons and material for that.”

“Why? Simply because if we start later, it will go slower, and we will have losses of lives, because everything is heavily mined – we will have to go through it all.”

In another interview with US media last week, Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny also expressed frustration at the slow deliveries of promised weaponry from the West.

It “pisses me off” that some in the West complain about the slow start and progress of the long-awaited push against Russian forces in Ukraine’s south, Zaluzhny told The Washington Post.

Zaluzhny said his Western supporters would not themselves launch an offensive without air superiority, but Ukraine is still waiting for F-16 fighters promised by its allies.

Zelensky told CNN that he had “emphasized” the need for F-16s many times.

“It’s not even about the Ukrainian advantage of the sky over the Russians. This is only about being equal,” he said, noting the difficulty of moving forward on the battlefield without air support and more long-range weaponry.

He also argued the F-16s could be viewed as “humanitarian” support, as they could be used by Ukraine to keep open a shipping corridor if Russia decides to not extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, which is set to expire July 17.

“F-16s give us a possibility to build a defense of this corridor,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky says slow weapons delivery delayed counteroffensive

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1% as IMF board meeting nears

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

US envoy calls on Dar, discusses IMF ‘relief’

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

Read more stories