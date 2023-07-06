BAFL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.3%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.26%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.35%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
HBL 78.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
HUBC 79.21 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.7%)
PRL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 98.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.57%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 57 (1.3%)
BR30 15,494 Increased By 233.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 44,024 Increased By 471.2 (1.08%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 228.9 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FY23 - drab for oil consumption

BR Research Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 10:19am

Oil consumption in the country has shrunk to its minimum since FY07 to only 16.6 million tons during the year excluding the COVID year FY20 where the total oil industry’s volumes sold stood at around 16.3 million tons. One of the weakest years for petroleum sales in the country’s history would not be a wrong since total volumetric sales have not been lower than 18 million tons from the time where the data is available. The two weakest years for oil sales have been FY20 and FY23 where the former was bruised by the pandemic demand destruction, while the latter was the result of a poor economic situation in the country.

Overall, FY23 oil sales were seen falling by 26 percent year-on-year with highest decline of 49 percent in furnace oil volumes, followed by 28 percent year-on-ear in high speed diesel, and 17 percent year-on-year in motor gasoline sales.

The monthly petroleum sales in Juen-23 as per OCAC’s recent data, were down by 31 percent year-on-year, which was due to inflate petroleum product prices, economic turmoil in the country, lower reliance on furnace oil for power generation, and increased smuggling of retail products through Iranian border.

During the month, the decline in petroleum sales was led by 78 percent year-on-year decline in furnace oil, 24 percent decline in diesel consumption, and 9 percent year-on-year slump in petrol volumes. However, there was an uptick of 4 percent on a month-on-month basis, which was on account of higher motor gasoline sales during summers and higher furnace oil consumption for power generation during the hot weather. On the other hand, diesel volumes remained flat, amid higher prices.

At the current pace, it looks like the oil consumption will take a slow track to recovery in FY24 with high inflation and pressure on consumption remaining the key stumbling block followed by the ongoing import restriction on the auto sector.

petroleum sales Oil consumption

Comments

1000 characters

FY23 - drab for oil consumption

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1% as IMF board meeting nears

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

US envoy calls on Dar, discusses IMF ‘relief’

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

Read more stories