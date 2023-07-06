BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Jul, 2023 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan summons Swedish Charge d’Affairs to protest desecration of Holy Quran

Read here for details.

  • Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 ends flat

Read here for details.

  • Rupee sustains losses, settles at 277.41 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • US apprised of IMF’s $3bn Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • 10 years of CPEC: PM Shehbaz says project has transformed country’s economic landscape

Read here for details.

  • SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Read here for details.

  • ‘Record-breaking’ rain lashes Lahore, killing at least 6

Read here for details.

  • Circular debt payment: here is the list of IPPs and their respective amounts

Read here for details.

  • China denounces Holy Quran desecration act in Sweden, says it opposes any form of Islamophobia

Read here for details.

