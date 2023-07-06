Scotland marks coronation of King Charles and Queen

EDINBURGH: Scotland marked the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla on Wednesday with a grand procession full of pageantry and a solemn church service where he was presented with the “Honours of Scotland”, Britain’s oldest crown jewels.

Charles and Camilla were crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey in May in front of about 100 world leaders in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

The 74-year-old, who is said to have a deep affection for Scotland, succeeded his mother as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

But in a nod to the historical fact that England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns were united in 1603, separate Scottish celebrations to herald his coronation were held on Wednesday.

Crowds gathered on the famous Royal Mile in Edinburgh to cheer a People’s Procession, involving about 100 people representing various aspects of Scottish life, and a Royal Procession, featuring hundreds of service personnel, along with military pipe and drum bands. But, also present were about 100 anti-monarchists who booed and loudly chanted “Not my king”.

At a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral, Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland - the historic Scottish crown jewels which have been used in royal ceremonies for the last five centuries.