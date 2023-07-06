BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scotland marks coronation of King Charles and Queen

Reuters Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 07:15am

EDINBURGH: Scotland marked the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla on Wednesday with a grand procession full of pageantry and a solemn church service where he was presented with the “Honours of Scotland”, Britain’s oldest crown jewels.

Charles and Camilla were crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey in May in front of about 100 world leaders in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

The 74-year-old, who is said to have a deep affection for Scotland, succeeded his mother as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

But in a nod to the historical fact that England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns were united in 1603, separate Scottish celebrations to herald his coronation were held on Wednesday.

Crowds gathered on the famous Royal Mile in Edinburgh to cheer a People’s Procession, involving about 100 people representing various aspects of Scottish life, and a Royal Procession, featuring hundreds of service personnel, along with military pipe and drum bands. But, also present were about 100 anti-monarchists who booed and loudly chanted “Not my king”.

At a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral, Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland - the historic Scottish crown jewels which have been used in royal ceremonies for the last five centuries.

UK Scotland King Charles Coronation Queen Camilla

Comments

1000 characters

Scotland marks coronation of King Charles and Queen

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories