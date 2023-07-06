BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Pakistan

July 5 is a ‘black day’ in country’s history: Sharjeel

Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that July 5 is a black day in the history of Pakistan, leading to the demise of the elected government of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and hindering the progress and prosperity of the nation.

In his social media message concerning July 5, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressed that if there had been no conspiracy against Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan would have emerged as a global superpower today.

He stated that if there had been no conspiracy against Shaheed Bhutto, it would have resulted in the unity of Islamic countries and Pakistan would have attained the status of a developed nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sharjeel Inam Memon Black Day Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters
Chandio Jul 06, 2023 08:22am
Indeed honey is black!
Recommended (0)

