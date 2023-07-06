ATC extends bail of Afzal Sahi till 17th

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi till July 14 in connection with a case registered against him at Golra police station.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended Sahi’s bail till July 14. Sahi along with his counsel appeared before the court.

The court directed the prosecution to complete the investigation and submit a report before the court and adjourned the hearing of the case.

