KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 05, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 03-07-2023
OP-2 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-07-2023
Schulte Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Pvt. Sunrise Load Alpine Marine 02-07-2023
Caustic Services
Soda
B-4 Inasa Disc Seatrade 19-06-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-10/B-11 Han Ren Load Seahawks 03-07-2023
General Pvt. Ltd
Cargo
B-13/B-14 Mona Manx Disc Ocean Services 02-07-2023
Canola Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Darya Disc Seatrade 02-07-2023
Jamuna Lentils Shipping
B-16/B-17 Multan - Pakistan National
Shipping Corp 17-06-2023
Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S Shipping 04-05-2023
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Singapore Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 05-07-2023
Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press 05-07-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Anglesey Shipping Agency
Seattle Bridge 05-07-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Copiapo 05-07-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Fu Di 7 05-07-2023 D/3021 Associate Liner
Ammonium Agency
Nitrate
Hafnia Amber 06-07-2023 D/18000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Chemroad 06-07-2023 D/5000 Alpine Marine
Queen Base Oil Services
Gulf Barakah 06-07-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Msc Free Port 06-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Msc Tia II 06-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakiustan
Dsm Capella 06-07-2023 L/36500 Cement Crysrtal Sea
Services
Qlling Song 06-07-2023 L/2395 General -
Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Reinhold
Schilte 05-07-2023 Tanker -
Cosco
Hanburg 05-07-2023 Container Ship -
Lotus A 05-07-2023 Container Ship -
Ym Excellence 05-07-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Huang Palm oil Alpine Jul. 04, 2023
Shan 16
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Aruna Berk Coal GSA Jul, 01, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Yankul Palm oil Alpine Jul, 04, 2023
Silver
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC N-Orhan LPG M. Inter- Jul. 04, 2023
national
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Hope Chemicals Alpine Jul, 03, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chicago, Containers Maersk Pak Jul. 05, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Al-Marrouna LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Lisbon Containers MSC Pak Jul.05, 2023
MilhaRaslaffan LNG GSA -do-
Karimata Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths
Al-Maha LPG TransMarine -
Katsuyama Palm oil Alpine -
Southern Anoa Palm oil Alpine -
Atrotos Canola Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Pelipas Containers Maersk Pak Jul, 05, 2023
Eva Usuki Chemicals -do-
=============================================================================
