KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 05, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 03-07-2023 OP-2 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-07-2023 Schulte Oil Pvt. Ltd B-1 Pvt. Sunrise Load Alpine Marine 02-07-2023 Caustic Services Soda B-4 Inasa Disc Seatrade 19-06-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-10/B-11 Han Ren Load Seahawks 03-07-2023 General Pvt. Ltd Cargo B-13/B-14 Mona Manx Disc Ocean Services 02-07-2023 Canola Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Darya Disc Seatrade 02-07-2023 Jamuna Lentils Shipping B-16/B-17 Multan - Pakistan National Shipping Corp 17-06-2023 Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S Shipping 04-05-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Singapore Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 05-07-2023 Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= X-Press 05-07-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Anglesey Shipping Agency Seattle Bridge 05-07-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Copiapo 05-07-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Fu Di 7 05-07-2023 D/3021 Associate Liner Ammonium Agency Nitrate Hafnia Amber 06-07-2023 D/18000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Chemroad 06-07-2023 D/5000 Alpine Marine Queen Base Oil Services Gulf Barakah 06-07-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Msc Free Port 06-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Msc Tia II 06-07-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakiustan Dsm Capella 06-07-2023 L/36500 Cement Crysrtal Sea Services Qlling Song 06-07-2023 L/2395 General - Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Reinhold Schilte 05-07-2023 Tanker - Cosco Hanburg 05-07-2023 Container Ship - Lotus A 05-07-2023 Container Ship - Ym Excellence 05-07-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Huang Palm oil Alpine Jul. 04, 2023 Shan 16 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Aruna Berk Coal GSA Jul, 01, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Yankul Palm oil Alpine Jul, 04, 2023 Silver ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC N-Orhan LPG M. Inter- Jul. 04, 2023 national ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Hope Chemicals Alpine Jul, 03, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Chicago, Containers Maersk Pak Jul. 05, 2023 Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do- Al-Marrouna LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Lisbon Containers MSC Pak Jul.05, 2023 MilhaRaslaffan LNG GSA -do- Karimata Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths Al-Maha LPG TransMarine - Katsuyama Palm oil Alpine - Southern Anoa Palm oil Alpine - Atrotos Canola Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Pelipas Containers Maersk Pak Jul, 05, 2023 Eva Usuki Chemicals -do- =============================================================================

