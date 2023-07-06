BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 05, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T Lahore     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     03-07-2023
OP-2              Ginga          Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       04-07-2023
                  Schulte        Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Pvt. Sunrise   Load           Alpine Marine      02-07-2023
                                 Caustic        Services
                                 Soda
B-4               Inasa          Disc           Seatrade           19-06-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-10/B-11         Han Ren        Load           Seahawks           03-07-2023
                                 General        Pvt. Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-13/B-14         Mona Manx      Disc           Ocean Services     02-07-2023
                                 Canola         Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Darya          Disc           Seatrade           02-07-2023
                  Jamuna         Lentils        Shipping
B-16/B-17         Multan         -              Pakistan National
                                                Shipping Corp      17-06-2023
Nmb-2             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N.S Shipping       04-05-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Singapore      Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      05-07-2023
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press           05-07-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Anglesey                                                      Shipping Agency
Seattle Bridge    05-07-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Copiapo           05-07-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Fu Di 7           05-07-2023     D/3021                       Associate Liner
                                 Ammonium                              Agency
                                 Nitrate
Hafnia Amber      06-07-2023     D/18000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Chemroad          06-07-2023     D/5000                         Alpine Marine
Queen                            Base Oil                            Services
Gulf Barakah      06-07-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Msc Free Port     06-07-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Msc Tia II        06-07-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                    Pakiustan
Dsm Capella       06-07-2023     L/36500 Cement                  Crysrtal Sea
                                                                     Services
Qlling Song       06-07-2023     L/2395 General                             -
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Reinhold
Schilte           05-07-2023     Tanker                                     -
Cosco
Hanburg           05-07-2023     Container Ship                             -
Lotus A           05-07-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ym Excellence     05-07-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Huang          Palm oil       Alpine          Jul. 04, 2023
                  Shan 16
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Aruna Berk     Coal           GSA             Jul, 01, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Yankul         Palm oil       Alpine          Jul, 04, 2023
                  Silver
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              N-Orhan        LPG            M. Inter-       Jul. 04, 2023
                                                national
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad
Hope              Chemicals      Alpine                         Jul, 03, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chicago,          Containers     Maersk Pak                     Jul. 05, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Al-Marrouna       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Lisbon        Containers     MSC Pak                         Jul.05, 2023
MilhaRaslaffan    LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Karimata          Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Al-Maha           LPG            TransMarine                                -
Katsuyama         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Southern Anoa     Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Atrotos           Canola         Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Pelipas    Containers     Maersk Pak                     Jul, 05, 2023
Eva Usuki         Chemicals                                              -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

