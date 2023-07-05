BAFL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
World

Ukraine says destroyed Russian ‘formation’ in Donetsk

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2023 10:03am

KYIV: Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed a Russian “formation” in Russian-controlled Makiivka in the frontline Donetsk region, where Moscow-installed officials and media said one civilian was killed and dozens wounded in attacks by Kyiv.

“As a result of the effective fire impact of the units of the defence forces, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist,” Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement late Tuesday.

A video accompanying the post showed a huge explosion lighting up the night sky and the silhouette of at least one building.

Ukraine says 31 hospitalised after Russian strike

It did not give further details.

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched “fierce attacks” on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.

One man had died and 36 civilians “received injuries of varying degrees of severity” as a result of Ukrainian strikes, according to Russian state news agency Interfax.

Russia’s TASS news agency said nine healthcare facilities had been damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, citing Russian-installed officials in Donetsk.

In January Moscow said 89 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a temporary base in Makiivka.

Ukraine Ukraine crisis Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

