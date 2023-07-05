Six PTI workers allowed post-arrest bail

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) allowed post-arrest bail of six PTI workers in a case of setting PML-N Model Town office at fire.

The court directed the police to release them if they are not required in any other case. The court also asked the applicants to submit surety bonds of rupees one lac (0.1 million) each.

The court also rejected the bail applications of 11 other PTI workers in the same case registered at Model Town police station on May 09.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023