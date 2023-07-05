Sindh govt condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed the Pakistan People’s Party’s and the Sindh government’s strong condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying this abhorrent act has been widely condemned by people around the world as a reprehensible act, and we join in strongly condemning it, as well.

Speaking at a press conference here Tuesday, Sharjeel Memon regretted that the duration of power outages has been further prolonged in Karachi, and rural areas of the province are experiencing even more severe load shedding. He urged the Prime Minister to take immediate and strict action and direct relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people in Sindh.

He alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has been spreading a false propaganda against the Sindh government and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He said the JI received significantly less votes than the PPP. Furthermore, even the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not vote in favour of JI. Despite this, the JI continues its baseless propaganda against us. We urge the Election Commission to investigate the utilization of JI’s funds.

He said the Jamaat-e-Islami acquired seats as a result of the MQM’s boycott, for which they should express gratitude to the MQM.

He stated that Tehreek-e-Insaf expressed no confidence in the Chief Justice yesterday, which is an attempt to exert pressure on the judiciary.

He said that just as PTI resorted to false propaganda against their country’s institutions, they are now employing the same tactic against the judiciary in order to seek relief. He said the PTI chief desires to reinstate Saqib Nisar to his former position, despite the fact that Saqib Nisar had previously legalized Imran Khan’s residence. It is noteworthy that Saqib Nisar and his sons were found selling party tickets of PTI, he said.

He said that when an individual of such nature is placed in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the truth will come to light. The sons-in-law and sons of Saqib Nisar should face legal proceedings since both Saqib Nisar and his children obtained unlawful advantages, he said.

He stated that Asad Toor is a respected YouTuber, and there should be a thorough investigation into the allegations about his vlog.

He stated that no individual should be considered above the law, and if there are lingering suspicions against anyone, it is crucial to investigate the reasons behind them. He questioned why the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has not initiated an inquiry against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He emphasized the necessity of tracing the origins and destinations of funds, calling for transparency and accountability. He stressed the importance of upholding the principles outlined in the law and constitution.

He stated that today Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is committed to seeking improvements in the Pakistani economy, promoting mutual trade, and creating employment opportunities for the youth in Japan. This vision reflects the leadership’s priorities and goals.

In response to a question, he stated that the Pakistan People’s Party does not coerce its members into expressing a specific viewpoint. The party values dissenting voices and encourages open dialogue. Decisions within the party are made based on merit.

In response to another question, he mentioned that with the recent agreement with the IMF, there have been improvements, which may lead to a decrease in prices. However, he assured that the government will take appropriate action against those engaged in illegal profiteering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023