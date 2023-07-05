BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
World

China cancels rescheduled visit from EU top diplomat

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

BRUSSELS: China has cancelled a visit to Beijing planned for next week by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Brussels said Tuesday.

The senior EU official was due to head to China for talks with foreign minister Qin Gang, after earlier having to delay a trip in April due to a Covid infection.

“Unfortunately, we were informed by the Chinese counterparts that the envisaged dates next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives,” EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

The cancellation comes after EU leaders at a summit in Brussels last week backed a strategy aimed at reducing the bloc’s dependency on China for key tech and components.

The EU has said relations will depend on China’s approach to the war in Ukraine and has urged Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to “press Russia to stop”.

