‘Tamasha OTT’ bags Best Online Streaming Platform Award

ISLAMABAD: Tamasha, Pakistan’s first and largest homegrown OTT platform, has bagged the Best Online Streaming Platform Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023.

The Pakistan Digital Awards have gained a reputation for recognising and celebrating brands that showcase exceptional and innovative concepts.

Tamasha’s key attributes, including content diversity and discoverability, platform health and scalability, and a seamless user experience, played a crucial role in this recognition.

Tamasha proved to be an exemplary entertainment platform, excelling in every aspect, and consistently delivering outstanding performance that caters to a wide range of preferences.

“Tamasha has successfully tailored its offerings to meet the entertainment needs of the local audience, providing an immersive experience that resonates with their preferences. Tamasha’s recognition as the Best Online Streaming Platform is a testament to its strong position as the go-to platform for digital entertainment among Pakistani users,” said Aamer Ejaz, the chief digital officer at Jazz.

The extensive array of entertainment options available on Tamasha speaks volumes about the platform’s remarkable content diversity. With an impressive range of entertainment offerings, including live sports, 70+ live TV channels, international movies, and shows, exclusive local content, as well as the recently launched original show “Family Bizness”, Tamasha continues to lead the local OTT landscape in Pakistan.

In the past year alone, the platform has experienced an astounding 300 percent increase in user engagement, with the app surpassing the milestone of 25 million downloads and its user base expanding by a remarkable 400 per cent. It has also deployed cloud-based solutions to provide a seamless streaming experience, besides simplifying the onboarding journey and making content more discoverable for users.

