CBD Punjab prepared to tackle monsoon season

LAHORE: As per the directives from government of Pakistan and the government of Punjab, Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) is fully prepared to tackle the upcoming monsoon season head-on.

Taking immediate action, the CBD Punjab has installed temporary seven drainage pumps on emergency basis to effectively address the rainfall expected during the upcoming monsoon spell.

These strategically placed pumps will ensure efficient water drainage and minimize the risk of water accumulation in Kalma Underpass CBD Punjab Boulevard.

At Kalma Underpass CBD Punjab Boulevard, two pumps with capacities of six cusecs and three cusecs have been installed, equipped with both WAPDA and generator backup.

Similarly, Saint Mary Park in Lahore now features one pump with a capacity of six cusecs and another with a capacity of three cusecs, supported by WAPDA and generator backup.

Additionally, Ali Zaib Road has been equipped with two pumps of six cusecs each and one pump of three cusecs, providing effective rainwater drainage with the assistance of both WAPDA and generator backup.

Furthermore, the contractor has received three pumps today with a capacity of eight cusecs each whose installation will be started within the next 24 hours.

The CBD Punjab remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens during the monsoon season. The organization urges the public to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and report any emergency situations to the authorities.

