Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
JS Bank Limited (JSBLR1)     7-Jul-23            27-Jul-23          4-Aug-23                    /-
Modaraba Al-Mali (MODAMR1)   6-Jun-23            23-Jun-23          5-Jul-23                    /-
==================================================================================================

