Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f Trading Payment/Ren Discount
==================================================================================================
JS Bank Limited (JSBLR1) 7-Jul-23 27-Jul-23 4-Aug-23 /-
Modaraba Al-Mali (MODAMR1) 6-Jun-23 23-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 /-
==================================================================================================
