KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== JS Bank Limited 26-Jun-23 2-Jul-23 17% (R) 22-Jun-23 Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. # 25-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 5-Jul-23 Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 29-Jun-23 5-Jul-23 NIL 5-Jul-23 (NB P G E TF) NB P P akistan Growth E TF 5-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 1.4% 3-Jul-23 UBLPakistan Enterprise ETF 6-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 14% 4-Jul-23 HBL Investment Fund Class A 6-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 4% 4-Jul-23 HBL Growth Fund Class A 6-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 12% 4-Jul-23 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments 26-Jun-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 and its Funds # EFU Life Assurance Limited # 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 EFU General Insurance Limited # 1-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 (HB LTE TF) HB L Total Treasury 7-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 Ghani Global Holdings Limited # 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 Ghani Global Glass Limited # 3-Jul-23 8-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 Beco Steel Limited # 4-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 10-Jul-23 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd # 4-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 11-Jul-23 Hallmark Company Limited # 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited # 7-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 First UDL Modaraba # 7-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 United Distributors Pakistan Limited # 8-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 5-Jul-23 15-Jul-23 AEL Textiles Limited # 12-Jul-23 18-Jul-23 18-Jul-23 AGP Limited # 12-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 Security Investment Bank Limited # 13-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 Shield Corporation Limited # 13-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 Feroze1888 Mills Limited # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 Sapphire Fibres Limited # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 Murree Brewery Company Limited # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 Hinopak Motors Limited 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 NIL 25-Jul-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited 26-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 15% (F) 24-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 Chenab Limited 17-Jul-23 United Bank Limited # 17-Jul-23 Bestway Cement Limited # 17-Jul-23 The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure for the merger

into BRR Guardian Limited (BRRGL) **

