India May services exports rise 7.7% to $27.06bn: RBI

BENGALURU: India’s services exports in May climbed 7.7% on year to $27.06 billion, while imports rose 2% to $15.5 billion, provisional data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday.

The government’s first preliminary estimates released mid-June had shown services exports stood at $25.3 billion, while services imports was at $13.53 billion.

The RBI’s numbers are provisional but further updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country’s overall balance-of-payments data.