AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (9.65%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.02%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.22%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.89%)
FLYNG 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.81%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.98%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.18%)
KAPCO 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.18%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.26%)
LOTCHEM 29.58 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.96%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (11.86%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.2%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.01%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (13.55%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.71%)
TRG 98.94 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (7.49%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 289.1 (7.07%)
BR30 15,220 Increased By 1140 (8.1%)
KSE100 43,839 Increased By 2386.6 (5.76%)
KSE30 15,533 Increased By 896.7 (6.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper buoyed by investor hopes on China, but demand worries weigh

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 09:20am

BEIJING: Copper prices rose on the first trading day in the second half this year, buoyed by better investor sentiment, while increased supplies and demand concerns weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% to $8,365 per metric ton by 0219 GMT, rebounding from a quarterly drop.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 1.8% to 68,320 yuan ($9,432.16) per metric ton.

Copper slides on strong dollar, weak data from China

The gains came against better stock performance, including gains posted by the CSI 300 Real Estate Index and the Hang Seng mainland property index.

Data released last week about a third monthly contraction of China’s factory activity strengthened hopes for fresh stimulus.

Property is a major demand driver for industrial metals.

Other metals on SHFE also trended up. Aluminium was up 0.2% to 18,025 yuan a metric ton, zinc climbed 1.3% at 20,190 yuan, lead added 1.2% to 15,615 yuan, nickel moved 2.3% up to 160,780 yuan, and tin jumped 4.5% at 226,700 yuan.

However, analysts warned the near-term demand outlook for copper used in power, construction and transportation sectors remained subdued amid a decline in some copper users’ operation rates.

China’s factory activity growth slowed in June, a private sector survey showed on Monday, with sentiment waning and recruitment cooling as firms grew increasingly concerned about sluggish market conditions.

Copper stocks on SHFE rose 13% to 86,313 metric tons on Friday, reversing a decline that began in late February.

LME aluminium gained 0.5% at $2,161.50 a metric ton, tin rose 2.5% to $27,445, nickel added 0.6% to $20,635, while zinc shed 0.2% to $2,384.50, lead nudged down 0.1% to $2,096.50.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper buoyed by investor hopes on China, but demand worries weigh

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

Oil prices slip on global economic slowdown fears

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Read more stories