AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (9.65%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.02%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.22%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.89%)
FLYNG 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.81%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.98%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.18%)
KAPCO 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.18%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.26%)
LOTCHEM 29.58 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.96%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (11.86%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.2%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.01%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (13.55%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.71%)
TRG 98.94 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (7.49%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,379 Increased By 289.5 (7.08%)
BR30 15,223 Increased By 1143.4 (8.12%)
KSE100 43,849 Increased By 2395.9 (5.78%)
KSE30 15,535 Increased By 898.4 (6.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges lower on stronger dollar, hawkish Fed rate-hike path ahead

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 09:14am

Gold prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Monday, pushed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and as chances of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weighed on bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,915.29 per ounce by 0249 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,923.10.

“Over the near term, I suspect a pullback towards the $1,910-$1,913 area will be snapped up and bulls will try and target the highs around $1,937,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Simpson said buying from bargain hunters could be supporting gold.

Gold heads for quarterly fall as more rate hikes loom

While stagnant U.S. consumer spending in May suggested the Fed’s rate hikes to tame inflation were slowly working, the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices and is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, increased 4.6% year-on-year, after advancing 4.7% in April.

“The conditions appear ripe for gold to extend its bounce from the $1,900 area,” Simpson added.

Investors see an 87% chance of a 25 basis points hike in July, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool, and they expect rates to stay in the 5.25%-5.5% range before decreasing in 2024.

Bullion ended 2.2% lower for June and 2.5% lower for the second quarter on expectations of a longer Fed rate hike path. High interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding gold.

The dollar index edged up 0.1%, close to the two-week high it hit on Friday, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

A U.S. data-heavy week includes the U.S. Labour Department’s job openings and labour turnover survey, monthly payrolls report and minutes of the June 13-14 Fed meeting.

Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped as a Bank of Japan survey signalled a domestic recovery, while China’s factory activity growth slowed in June as firms grew increasingly concerned about sluggish market conditions.

Spot silver was little changed at $22.75 per ounce on the day, while platinum rose 0.2% to $902.64 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,234.97.

Gold gold price gold rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold edges lower on stronger dollar, hawkish Fed rate-hike path ahead

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

Oil prices slip on global economic slowdown fears

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Read more stories