Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood on Sunday announced that all the intending pilgrims - who will go for hajj next year in 2024 - will have to pay their expense in US dollar instead of Pakistani rupee.

Speaking at a post-hajj presser upon his return from Saudi Arabia after performing hajj, he said that next year, the hajj would be in US dollar, as the pilgrims would have to pay their expenses in US dollar instead of Pakistani rupee.

He also said that he has managed to increase the next year – 2024 – hajj quota to 179210, adding this year 160000 Pakistanis performed hajj.

The minister also claimed that he was offered to perform hajj as a royal guest but he opted to perform the sacred ritual as an ordinary man.

“I preferred to perform hajj as an ordinary man despite being offered to perform hajj as a royal guest. I also went through the issues like all other pilgrims had to go through,” he added.

He said that he drew the attention of Saudi authorities towards the issues being faced by the Pakistani pilgrims, adding there would be no issue next year during hajj as he was assured by the Saudi authorities.

He declined to comment about the number of people in the hajj entourage of President Arif Alvi, saying he had no clue about the people accompanying the president as he was performing hajj as a royal guest. “As long as I’m the minister, I will not allow anyone to perform ‘free’ hajj. I paid all my expenses from my pocket during the hajj and no one was sent to do free hajj,” he added.

