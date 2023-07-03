Malaria outbreak hits Dadu

DADU: Dadu, a district in Sindh, is facing a significant health crisis as a large number of malaria cases have been reported, raising concerns among health officials and residents alike.

The district has witnessed a surge in malaria infections, with some patients experiencing multiple bouts of the disease. This recurrence is particularly alarming, as it poses additional health risks and highlights the urgency of addressing the situation.

To combat the spread of malaria, doctors have been prescribing Primaquine tablets to affected patients. However, obtaining these essential medications has proven to be a challenge due to shortages in local medical stores.

This shortage is exacerbating the difficulties faced by both patients and healthcare providers in managing the outbreak effectively.