Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Malaria outbreak hits Dadu

INP Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

DADU: Dadu, a district in Sindh, is facing a significant health crisis as a large number of malaria cases have been reported, raising concerns among health officials and residents alike.

The district has witnessed a surge in malaria infections, with some patients experiencing multiple bouts of the disease. This recurrence is particularly alarming, as it poses additional health risks and highlights the urgency of addressing the situation.

To combat the spread of malaria, doctors have been prescribing Primaquine tablets to affected patients. However, obtaining these essential medications has proven to be a challenge due to shortages in local medical stores.

This shortage is exacerbating the difficulties faced by both patients and healthcare providers in managing the outbreak effectively.

Sindh Dadu malaria malaria cases

Comments

1000 characters

Malaria outbreak hits Dadu

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

Read more stories