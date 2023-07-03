Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

Five die, four injured in different incidents

INP Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

QUETTA: At least five people including children were killed and four people were injured in various incidents across Balochistan. According to details, in the first incident, a person was killed when a speedy vehicle hit him to death at Inscomb Road in Quetta.

The police shifted the dead body to the nearby hospital. Similarly, unknown armed persons shot and killed a person on Joint Road and fled the scene. In the third incident, unknown gunmen opened fire and injured businessman Mir Mehboob.

Apart from this, Saifullah, a resident of the Ghousabad area of Quetta, drowned in the river while taking a bath to make a picnic during the Eid holidays at the picnic point Peer Ghaib area of Bolan district, 100 km away from Quetta.

