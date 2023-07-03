World Cup in India: PCB seeks permission from govt

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought permission from the federal government to participate in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 being held in India, later this year.

As per details, the PCB has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to provide the national team clearance to visit India for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

The cricket body has also requested the government to inspect the security of the five venues offered to Pakistan for their World Cup matches.

“Soon after the World Cup schedule was announced last Tuesday, we wrote to our Patron, Honourable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, through the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, copying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior, requesting clearance to participate in the World Cup,” a PCB spokesperson told the private publication.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 with holders England taking on New Zealand at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final.

Pakistan will clash with arch-rival India on October 15 in the tournament in Ahmedabad.

In a recent development, it has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to send a security team to India to assess the arrangements ahead of the World Cup.