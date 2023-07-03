Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3bn deal

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel has approved the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal worth $3 billion, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

The additional 25 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin will bring the number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75, the ministry said, adding that the deal will be financed through the defense aid package Israel receives from the United States.

Israel was the first country outside the United States to acquire the F-35. In May 2018 its air force chief said that Israel was the first to use the plane in combat.

The F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and in Israel by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).

Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney have agreed to involve Israeli defense companies in the production of aircraft components, the Israeli ministry added.

Israel jets F 35 stealth jets

Comments

1000 characters

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3bn deal

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

Read more stories