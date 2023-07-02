Sherry underscores need for strengthening economy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Saturday urged the political parties to work for strengthening the political system, and economy of the country.

“We should work together for the charter of the economy (CoE) and the development projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” she said while talking to a private television channel.

The country can make progress if everyone comes forward for the welfare of the people, she said.

Commenting on the next prime minister of Pakistan after the general elections, she said the people will decide regarding the next leader of this country.

However, she said that voters will choose those candidates of the political parties who have delivered for the welfare of the masses.

In reply to a question about climate affects on human life, she said recently, a heat wave spell had killed several people in India.

She said that the incumbent government is engaged in creating awareness among the masses about climate change and heat waves.

She said “we have initiated many awareness programs for the general public to protect them from the bad affects of heat.”

Regarding a question about PML-N leadership, the minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been a very good administrator. She further stated that the PM is a committed personality to his official task.

About Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said that the foreign minister is strengthening the country relations of Pakistan with foreign countries.