AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sherry underscores need for strengthening economy

APP Published 02 Jul, 2023 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Saturday urged the political parties to work for strengthening the political system, and economy of the country.

“We should work together for the charter of the economy (CoE) and the development projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” she said while talking to a private television channel.

The country can make progress if everyone comes forward for the welfare of the people, she said.

Commenting on the next prime minister of Pakistan after the general elections, she said the people will decide regarding the next leader of this country.

However, she said that voters will choose those candidates of the political parties who have delivered for the welfare of the masses.

In reply to a question about climate affects on human life, she said recently, a heat wave spell had killed several people in India.

She said that the incumbent government is engaged in creating awareness among the masses about climate change and heat waves.

She said “we have initiated many awareness programs for the general public to protect them from the bad affects of heat.”

Regarding a question about PML-N leadership, the minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been a very good administrator. She further stated that the PM is a committed personality to his official task.

About Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said that the foreign minister is strengthening the country relations of Pakistan with foreign countries.

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari climate change CPEC PMLN Sherry Rehman PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Sherry underscores need for strengthening economy

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

EU condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Every designated park, green area must be preserved: SC

Allotment of symbols: ECP directs political parties to submit applications by 19th

Pak-American female politician attacked outside prayer hall

Kenya in shock as road crash toll hits 52

Top international envoy to Bosnia annuls controversial laws

Read more stories