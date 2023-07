KOHAT: A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from a motor car during the operation on Eid-ul-Adha under the supervision of DSP Sadar Circle Yousuf Jan here on Saturday morning.

Two arms smugglers were detained during the Indus Highway checking operation. The arrested smugglers Abdul Majeed and Ehsan Khan, along with a motor car full of arms and ammunition, belong to Lakki Marwat.