PM lauds cleanliness drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday appreciated the efforts of waste management companies all across Pakistan especially Lahore Waste Management Company, chief ministers, chief secretaries and district administration for maintaining cleanliness during Eidul Adha.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said on the occasion of Eidul Adha, in all the big cities of Pakistan particularly Lahore the “Sunnah e Ibrahimi” was performed in an orderly manner and without any difficulty due to the best arrangements for cleanliness.

“I especially laud the solid waste management companies and personnel of the administration who performed their duties while spending Eidul Adha away from their loved ones and kept their cities free of foul smell and garbage.”

PM also thanked the people of Pakistan who responded to the call of the administration and made it all possible with their cooperation.