Biden calls on US colleges to consider adversity during admission process

Reuters Published June 29, 2023

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday urged colleges to take into account challenges that applicants face - including racial discrimination - during the admissions process after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-conscious considerations.

The court struck down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.

US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions

"The court effectively ended affirmative action, and I strongly disagree with the court's decision," Biden said "We cannot let this decision to be the last word," he added.

Joe Biden U.S. Supreme Court Harvard University University of North Carolina

