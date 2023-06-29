May 9 mayhem: 17 army officers removed through an administrative action: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has maintained that sacking of 17 army officers in connection with May 9 riots was the result of an administrative action and they did not undergo trial.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Wednesday, Khaqan Abbasi said: “If one looks closely at the ISPR director general’s presser the other day, it will be realized that no trial of the army officers was held and they were punished through an administrative order. This is Army’s law.”

He said: “It’s the system of the army under which they can remove any officer who does not fulfil duty or commit mistake. This is an action and not a trial against these officers. They did not record their statements.”

He further said: “The trial of 102 people which the ISPR DG said is being held in military courts on terrorism charges, are not linked to May 9 violence. These are the trials of those people who were involved in old terror incidents.”

Abbasi said the government was responsible for the May 9 incidents.

“Had the government moved against those who were hurling petrol bombs at police in Punjab, then these people would not have attacked the military installations,” he said.

The former prime minister said the May 9 violence had sent a very bad message to the outside world and it also hurt the national economy.

While pointing fingers at the Dubai plan, Khaqan Abbasi said next elections, running the country and consultations on seat adjustments are not a cup of tea of just two parties.

“All political stakeholders will have to join these consultations and decide how to run this country. All must come together to lift the country from this quagmire,” he added.