AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

May 9 mayhem: 17 army officers removed through an administrative action: Khaqan

NNI Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has maintained that sacking of 17 army officers in connection with May 9 riots was the result of an administrative action and they did not undergo trial.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Wednesday, Khaqan Abbasi said: “If one looks closely at the ISPR director general’s presser the other day, it will be realized that no trial of the army officers was held and they were punished through an administrative order. This is Army’s law.”

He said: “It’s the system of the army under which they can remove any officer who does not fulfil duty or commit mistake. This is an action and not a trial against these officers. They did not record their statements.”

He further said: “The trial of 102 people which the ISPR DG said is being held in military courts on terrorism charges, are not linked to May 9 violence. These are the trials of those people who were involved in old terror incidents.”

Abbasi said the government was responsible for the May 9 incidents.

“Had the government moved against those who were hurling petrol bombs at police in Punjab, then these people would not have attacked the military installations,” he said.

The former prime minister said the May 9 violence had sent a very bad message to the outside world and it also hurt the national economy.

While pointing fingers at the Dubai plan, Khaqan Abbasi said next elections, running the country and consultations on seat adjustments are not a cup of tea of just two parties.

“All political stakeholders will have to join these consultations and decide how to run this country. All must come together to lift the country from this quagmire,” he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ISPR PMLN army officers May 9 riots

Comments

1000 characters

May 9 mayhem: 17 army officers removed through an administrative action: Khaqan

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories