‘Sectors and Themes’: ADB appoints Yasmin as VP

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes for a period of 3 years.

According to an ADB press statement, Yasmin is expected to join ADB in late August. She will be responsible for management of the newly created Sectors Group and the Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department under ADB’s new operating model.

She is currently the Senior Secretary at the Finance Division of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Finance. She has more than 32 years of broad development experience, including in macroeconomic management, public sector and fiscal policy reform, and trade and poverty reduction in government and international organizations.