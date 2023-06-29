Ex-minister, city mayor held at Swat

SWAT: The authorities on Wednesday arrested PTI former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Dr Amjad Ali and city mayor Shahid Ali Khan from Swat in connection with their role in May 9 incidents.

According to police sources, Shahid Ali Khan was arrested from his house. Police were also shifting Dr Amjad to jail.

Both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were booked in May 9 violent incidents. Meanwhile, police also raided the house of PTI former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram in Jhang.

A large contingent of police reached former minister Sheikh Akram’s house to arrest him. But police did not confirm his arrest so far. A case has been registered against him under Terrorism Act in Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader from Arifwala bid adieu to PTI over May 9 incidents. Mian Amjad Joya, the PTI ticket holder from NA 140 Arifwala, on Wednesday parted ways with his party.

In his media statement, he condemned the May 9 violence in strong words. He demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the May 9 riots.