Nine of a family massacred in Malakand

MALAKAND: As many as nine members of a family were gunned down inside their house over a domestic dispute in Malakand Division on Wednesday morning.

The gruesome incident was reported in Batkhela Tehsil’s suburban area of Bagardara Khar where “unknown gunmen” stormed the house and mercilessly shot dead nine people in their sleep.

The slain included four women, three men and two children.

The personnel of Levis Force rushed to the massacre site after receiving the information and shifted the bodies to the Batkhela hospital.

According to Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Shakeel Ahmed Khan, the incident was being seen as a result of a domestic issue. He said investigation has been started and the accused will be arrested soon.