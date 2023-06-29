Punjab governor underscores need for enhancing trade with Turkiye

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need to further expand bilateral trade with Turkiye.

Talking to Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pachachi here on Wednesday, the governor emphasized need to make progress in digital technology.

Turkish Ambassador said exchange program of students and teachers in the education sector is being further improved between the two countries. Moreover, Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pachachi met Khawaja Ahmed Hassan Coordinator to Prime Minister here at his office in which bilateral relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interests came under discussion. Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Republic of Turkiye proved helpful for strengthening the relations of both the countries.

“Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in critical circumstances and its major companies have invested in Pakistan a lot”, he added. Turkish envoy Mehmet Pachachi said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan loves Pakistan and its people and Muslim Ummah always wishes to see Pakistan as prosperous state.

