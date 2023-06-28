AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall on weak industrial profit, US weighing new chip export curbs

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2023 10:54am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, after profit at Chinese industrial firms declined in May, and on news that the US is weighing new restrictions on AI chip exports to China.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both lost 0.5% by the lunch break. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.1%.

** Profits at China’s industrial firms tumbled 18.8% year-on-year in the first five months of 2023, data showed on Wednesday, as companies were hit by a squeeze in margins from softening demand amid a stumbling post-COVID economic recovery.

China stocks fall on weak holiday tourism data

** Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note that China’s industrial profits rose, while revenue declined from April to May.

** “The sequential improvement was likely related to ongoing policy support for manufacturing sector,” the analysts said.

** A Wall Street Journal report said that the United States may stop shipments of AI chips made by Nvidia and others to China.

** Artificial intelligence (AI) related stocks traded in China took a hit on the news, and were down as much as 4.8%. Media stocks tumbled 4.1%.

** Northbound trading saw a net capital outflow of 7.1 billion yuan ($982.4 million) by the lunch break, on track to reach the largest daily outflow in a month.

** In the property sector, Hong Kong private home prices retreated 0.7% in May from April, the first fall in four months, as many home buyers stayed on the sidelines amid uncertainty over interest rate hikes and the economic outlook.

** Meanwhile, a few developers including Gettown Holdings and CCCG Real Estate Corp received regulatory approval for share private placements, though their share prices reacted minimally to the news.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall on weak industrial profit, US weighing new chip export curbs

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Over $200 billion potentially stolen from US COVID relief programs, watchdog says

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Read more stories