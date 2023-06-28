Scattered rains forecast

KARACHI: The city is likely to receive scattered dust-thunderstorm-rains on Jun 30, Friday, the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

It said the continuing pre-monsoon rainy spell, which is prevailing over Punjab and northeast Balochistan, is also likely to produce rains in parts of Sindh.

The fresh weather system is likely to cause an isolated dust-thunderstorm-rains in Kashmore, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, Larkana and Dadu Districts on June 28, Wednesday.

The rainy weather may grip Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal Districts on June 29, Thursday.

