Pakistan

Five additional judges of BHC take oath

APP Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Tuesday administered the oath to the five additional judges of the Balochistan High Court in a ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the BHC, and Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel specially participated in the ceremony.

While judges of BHC and subordinate courts, former judges and lawyers were also present in large numbers.

The permanent Additional Judges included Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Justice Shaukat Ali Rukhshani, Justice Gul Hasan Tareen, Justice Mohammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi.

After these judges become permanent, the total number of permanent judges in BHC will be 13.

Balochistan High Court BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan CJ BHC additional judges of BHC

