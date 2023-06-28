This year, back-breaking inflation has resulted in soaring prices of sacrificial animals which seems to have somehow dampened the spirit or festivity that is normally associated with the festive occasion of Eidul Azha.

Unfortunately, Pakistan happens to be one of those Islamic countries where the faithful have been hit by growing political instability and a woeful economic slump. Although the high cost of living has made life very difficult for folks in Pakistan, yet, one can see people in very large numbers that have either bought or are going to buy sacrificial animals.

The occasion of Hajj has thrown up an opportunity for the Pakistani pilgrims who are present in Holy Makkah to seek Allah’s blessings and an end to the country’s ordeal during their pilgrimage in a meaningful way.

In Eid prayers in Pakistan tomorrow, we must seek the almighty’s forgiveness. No doubt Allah (SWT) is most merciful and beneficent. God forgives anyone who turns to Him for genuine repentance. Every time we turn to God in repentance, He turns to us with forgiveness and acceptance.

Rubina Qureshi (Karachi)

