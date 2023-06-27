AVN 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.52%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.06%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.49%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.9%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.7%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.64%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HUBC 69.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
MLCF 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 74.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PPL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.51%)
TRG 92.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.37%)
UNITY 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Belarus strongman says put army at ready during Russia’s Wagner mutiny

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2023 03:13pm

MOSCOW: Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko announced Tuesday that he had ordered his army to be “combat ready” during an uprising in neighbouring Russia led by Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin pays tribute to Russian pilots killed fighting mutineers

“I gave all the orders to bring the army to full combat readiness,” Lukashenko said in comments distributed by state media, after the long-serving authoritarian was credited with negotiating an end to Wagner’s short-lived uprising.

Russia Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Yevgeny Prigozhin Russia's oil Wagner mutiny Wagner mercenary

Comments

1000 characters

Belarus strongman says put army at ready during Russia’s Wagner mutiny

Military trials of civilians not started yet, AGP tells SC

Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 285.99 against US dollar

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

FBR’s tax collection hits Rs7tr, says Dar

Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for two weeks

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

Dollar bonds jump on revised budget passage

Read more stories