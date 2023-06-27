AVN 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.49%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
DGKC 51.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
EPCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.89%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.55%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
NETSOL 74.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.69%)
OGDC 76.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.49%)
PAEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PIBTL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
PPL 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
TRG 92.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.36%)
UNITY 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,087 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,246 Decreased By -191.2 (-0.46%)
KSE30 14,599 Decreased By -58 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines central bank chief: very hard to ease policy if Fed raising rates

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 09:32am

MANILA: The Philippines’ central bank might find it very hard to ease monetary policy via interest rate cuts while the US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, its outgoing governor said on Tuesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, whose term ends next month, was speaking days after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25% for a second straight meeting and hinted the rate could stay there longer with inflation on an easing trend.

Medalla reiterated the domestic economy was likely to grow about 6% this year.

The government, meanwhile, was doing its best for the Southeast Asian country to get removed from the “grey list” of money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force, Medalla said on the sidelines of an economic forum organised by the Manila Times newspaper.

US Federal Reserve Philippines central bank Felipe Medalla

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines central bank chief: very hard to ease policy if Fed raising rates

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories