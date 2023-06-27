Lahore receives 226mm of rainfall in a day

LAHORE: Rain in Lahore has broken previous records, as the observatories at Lahore airport and Lahore city have recorded 226 millimetres rain in a day at the airport while 161.8 millimeters in the city.

Lahore airport and its adjacent areas had received 98 millimeters rain back in 2011, which was the historical wettest day so far. So far as the Lahore city is concerned, it had received 125.5 millimeters in 1994. Both these records have been surpassed by the latest spell of heavy downpour, starting from Sunday afternoon and continuing till the filing of this report.

Accordingly, excessive urban flooding was a unique feature throughout the city, particularly the low lying areas. A number of four-wheels as well as two-wheelers were found struggling against heavy water flows on major roads as well as link roads. Also, the transmission system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) exposed once again, as major part of the city remained plunged into darkness due to successive tripping of multiple feeders all across the city.

Regional Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Shahid Abbas said the pre-monsoon spell of rains would continue until 30th of June in the presence of strong westerly winds entered the country on 25th of June. Besides Lahore, he said, there was rain all across the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir. Both the province of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan also received rain during the past 24 hours. However, the city of Lahore has witnessed the highest-ever rain over the last 24 hours, he added.

So far as the hydrological situation in the country is concerned, River Kabul at Nowshera is in low flood level while all the other major rivers are flowing in the state of their normal flows. Flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan Division and tributaries/local nullahs of River Kabul during 26th June to 28th June. Flows are also likely to increase in the nullahs of River Ravi and River Chenab during the same period.

Earlier, the PMD authorities had predicted a maximum 30 millimeters rain in plain and 50 millimeters in hilly areas. However, this prediction could not sustain amidst heavy downpour in the city of Lahore.

Shahid said hot weather may return to the city during the first two weeks of July. Also, he said, the initial estimates are suggesting weak currents of monsoon ahead and no major spell of rain is expected during this period.

