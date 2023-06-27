AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper escapes widespread declines across base metals

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

LONDON: Copper prices edged up on Monday as declining stocks in warehouses registered by the London Metal Exchange (LME) and rain-hit mining operations in Chile offset a firm dollar and concerns about global economic growth.

Benchmark copper on the LME was up 0.1% at $8,397.50 a metric ton by 1550 GMT after the metal used in power and construction fell 2% last week.

All other base metals were down as macroeconomic data continued to disappoint. German business morale worsened for the second consecutive month in June after a slump in German manufacturing to a 37-month low while S&P cut its forecast for economic growth in China this year.

Official PMIs from China, due this week, should provide some insight into the demand outlook from the world’s biggest metals consumer.

“We are seeing a resumption of metal price weakness,” said SP Angel metals associate Arthur Parish, citing receding hopes of more substantial economic stimulus in China.

“This is being led by the steel sector, with coking coal and coke heading to yearly lows.” The premium for LME cash over the three-month copper contract jumped to a seven-month peak after a decline in stocks available to the market.

In other metals, LME aluminium fell 1.1% to $2,150 a metric ton while tin slid 3.1% to $25,650, zinc lost 1.3% to $2,333 while lead dropped 2.4% to $2,072.50 and nickel tumbled 4.8% to $20,285, the weakest since September last year.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper escapes widespread declines across base metals

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories