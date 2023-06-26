AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine grain deal ‘critical’ for Africa: UN

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2023 08:44pm

GENEVA: The Ukrainian grain exports deal, which could collapse within weeks, is critical for millions of people in the Horn of Africa, where some are already starving, the United Nations said Monday.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative aimed at easing the global food crisis is set to expire at the end of July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal – while Moscow remains unhappy about the operation of a parallel agreement.

If the export deal collapses, it would “absolutely hit eastern Africa very, very hard,” said Dominique Ferretti, the UN World Food Programme’s senior emergency officer in the region.

Ukraine says Russia has effectively stopped Black Sea grain deal

“There’s a number of countries that depend on Ukraine’s wheat. And without it, you would see significantly higher food prices,” he told reporters via video-link from Nairobi.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 saw Ukraine’s Black Sea ports blocked by warships until the deal, signed in July 2022, allowed for the passage of critical grain exports.

Ukraine was one of the world’s top producers and the grain deal has helped soothe the global food crunch triggered by the conflict.

Some 32.4 million tonnes have been exported so far under the agreement, according to the UN. Just over half of the exports have been corn, while more than a quarter was wheat.

The initial 120-day agreement struck with the UN and Turkey last July has been extended three times: in November, March and in May.

The parallel agreement, between Moscow and the UN, is aimed at facilitating the export of Russian food and fertilisers, which are exempt from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

But Russia consistently claims that this parallel agreement is not being upheld.

On June 13, Russia again threatened to pull the plug, arguing that certain clauses were still not being respected, despite successive UN assurances.

Crisis not over

The Ukraine grain deal “is absolutely critical, not just for East Africa but all over Africa,” said Ferretti.

Millions of people in the Horn of Africa are trapped in a hunger emergency, he said.

The situation is being driven by compounding crises, including climate change, conflict, high food cost and post-Covid economic problems.

A UN-backed conference last month raised $2.4 billion to prevent famine in the Horn of Africa, which is reeling from its worst drought in decades as global temperatures rise.

In 2016, 26 million people were severely food insecure in eastern Africa: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda. The figure is now nearly 60 million people.

The March-May rainy season finally ended the longest drought in recent history – two and a half years – but it is not enough to end the crisis.

Some 43,000 in South Sudan and 40,350 in Somalia are in catastrophic food insecurity, eating once or twice a week, said Ferretti.

The UN has not declared a famine – which depends on various other factors – but UN leaders have affirmed on several occasions that people in the region are already dying of hunger.

UNITED NATIONS Ukraine grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine grain deal ‘critical’ for Africa: UN

May 9 inquiry: 3 army officers sacked for failing to protect Jinnah House

Pakistan stocks rally over IMF hope, KSE-100 up nearly 1,400 points

Rupee registers slight improvement, settles at 286.71

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Parliament amends Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act

Lahore court sends Parvez Elahi on 14-day judicial remand in money laundering case

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Sterling strengthens, BOE large rate hike looms large

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

Pakistan’s Neem sees $1mn investment from DNI Group

Read more stories