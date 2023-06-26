AVN 42.45 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.3%)
BAFL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.62%)
BOP 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.25%)
CNERGY 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.97%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
DGKC 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.02%)
EPCL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.5%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.78%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.67%)
FLYNG 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (7.14%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.44%)
HUBC 68.26 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.86%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.05%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.87 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (6.04%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.48%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.29%)
OGDC 76.82 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (3.11%)
PAEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.75%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.79%)
PPL 58.53 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.63%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.64%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.57%)
TELE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.91%)
TPLP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.03%)
TRG 91.40 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.82%)
UNITY 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.08%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 142.1 (3.61%)
BR30 14,036 Increased By 593 (4.41%)
KSE100 41,243 Increased By 1178.2 (2.94%)
KSE30 14,578 Increased By 447 (3.16%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls for third straight session

Reuters Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 12:22pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell for a third straight session on Monday, after spending the day flip-flopping between small gains and losses.

The Nikkei closed 0.25% lower at 32,698.81.

The benchmark index had fallen about 2.4% in the prior two sessions, following its multi-month surge to a 33-year high of 33,772.89 last week.

The Nikkei has not fallen for more than two successive sessions since its current rally began in mid-March.

The broader Topix lost 0.2% to 2,260.17.

The Nikkei came under pressure early, declining as much as 1.2% following a slump on Wall Street on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most among the major indexes.

Japanese chip-related shares were among the Nikkei’s biggest drags, with Tokyo Electron sliding 0.83% and Advantest dropping 1%.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was the biggest weight on the index, shaving 23 points with a 0.64% decline.

Bargain-hunting investors came in several times to push the Nikkei into positive territory, but ultimately were unable to keep it there.

Japan’s Topix gains for 2nd day on energy, banks; Chip stocks slump

“This is a very natural correction, given that the Nikkei has risen so quickly,” said Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior Japan economist at Oxford Economics.

“Looking beyond that though, with US equities losing momentum, I think a strong increase in Japanese equities from here is unlikely.”

Among notable winners, Toyota Motor climbed 0.98% after sinking to its lowest since June 13 on Friday, and Nintendo jumped 0.95% following its retreat from a 14-month high hit on Thursday.

Shares of JSR Corp surged 21.65% at the close, after spending the day untraded amid a glut of buy orders.

The semiconductor materials maker is considering a deal to be acquired by state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC).

